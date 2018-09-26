5 warning signs that your child could be getting high

HOUSTON - Tonight at 10 on KPRC Channel 2, Owen Conflenti takes a look at how kids are getting high off of flower seeds.

What are the warning signs that your child could be getting high?

KPRC 2 sat down with Dr. William Clay Brown, the Medical Director of Adolescent Services at Memorial Hermann Prevention and Recovery Center. He said to watch out for changes in behavior.

"The most important things with adolescents is knowing your child," said Brown. "People talk about helicopter parents and hovering parents. As far as I'm concerned, hover and helicopter. Monitor your kid. Know where he or she is going, what they are doing. Who they are spending the night with. Who their friends are. Get into their social media. That way you'll be able to recognize a change in their behavior."

Changes in behavior:

1. School performance/grades

2. Change in attitude

3. Sleeping habits

4. Appearance

5. Habits of cleanliness

What to do if you suspect your child is getting high: Call for confidential help at 713-939-7272.

