5 warning signs before your child gets addicted to drugs

HOUSTON - As a parent, it's nearly impossible to keep up with the latest trends in illegal drug use.

Recently, we've heard so much about opioids and their dangers.

But there is a new party drug leading to a new overdose crisis.

It's cheap and easy to find.

Wednesday night on Channel 2 News at 10 p.m.: What every parent needs to know about this drug.

The five warnings signs you need to watch out for before your child ever gets addicted to drugs, specifically to benzodiazepines, according to Dr. Leath, at Memorial Hermann:

Child's behavior is different.

They appear impaired.

They are lethargic.

Their speech is slurred.

They appear drunk.

Where to get help: Memorial Hermann PaRC. Call 713-939-7272 or visit this website.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.