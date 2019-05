HOUSTON - Friday's storms produced some damage across southeast Texas.

We put together five videos that summed up the day of weather.

A tree was uprooted in Spring.

Kingwood High School took on some water, as is seen in this video:

A brief tornado touch down was reported near Eagle Lake about 1 p.m.

The high school in Kingwood wasn't the only place that saw flooding.

Strong storms moving through Mills Branch in Kingwood.

Another neighbor, Paul Peterson, who lives in Mills Branch neighborhood in Kingwood, shared this video of when the storms rolled through. @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/lqibWEjCrf — Sophia Beausoleil (@KPRC2SophiaB) May 3, 2019

