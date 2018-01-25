5 things you have to see at this year's Houston Auto Show

HOUSTON - The 35th annual Houston Auto Show kicked off at NRG Center on Wednesday. Nearly 40 carmakers are pulling out all the stops to impress.

Here are the five things you can’t miss:

Texas Truck Wars. See the all new RAM 1500 and the 2019 Chevy Silverado. Texas Debut Vehicles. There is also the Jeep Wrangler, Subaru Ascent, Nissan LEAF, Aston Martin Vantage, and two new Porsche models. Lexus is also debuting the Lexus RXL, the first Lexus to have a third-row option. The Great Outdoors: Test out off-road vehicles in an indoor setting at Camp Jeep. Brand new in 2018, the Jaguar Drive Experience with a Smart Cone Track. A professional race instructor sits in the car with you as you navigate the course. The Houston Auto Show is among a handful of auto shows in the country where spectators can do this. High-end luxury vehicles. You can view automobiles from Rolls Royce, Lamborghini, Maserati, Porsche, Lotus and Aston Martin.

