5 things to know as Rice football prepares for game at West Point

HOUSTON - Head coach Mike Bloomgren held a press conference Tuesday as the Rice Owls prepare to open their season against a strong Army team.

Here are five things we learned:

1.) Wiley Green is starting under center: This was a hot topic throughout training camp.

The Owls have three guys who could feasibly start at QB, but Bloomgren said Green’s discipline, knowledge of the system, and what he does post-snap made him the best candidate.

2.) The Owls are stronger: And that’s thanks to … yoga? Yes, yoga! Bloomgren mentioned that the guys have been focusing on flexibility and how it can help their performance.

3.) They named new captains for this season: Myles Adams, senior Chris Barnes and Austin Trammell.

“Since I’ve been here, they’ve bought into the culture, they’ve helped us advance from day one and I think they are going to do nothing but hold their teammates accountable and keep advancing everything that we’re all about,” said Bloomgren.

4.) They’ll have a better O-Line thanks to a large influx of graduate transfers: “There’s three of those graduate transfers that are going to start for us on Friday night in Brian Chaffin, Nick Leverett and Justin Gooseberry. The experience that comes with those names is incredible,” said Bloomgren.

5.) Bloomgren feels he’s a better coach: His second year in, he said he feels he trusts his staff more.

“I know this team better. I know this group of guys, especially the leaders, better. I will sleep well Thursday night.”

