5 things to know about wedding venue closing after filing for bankruptcy just weeks ago

The sudden closure of a local venue has one couple scrambling to change their wedding plans.

Here’s what you should know:

Noah’s Event Venue is a wedding venue with 42 locations nationwide. The company has nine locations in Texas, three of which are in the Houston metropolitan area. Court records show the company filed for bankruptcy on May 28. The company announced via its website that it will be closing four of its locations nationwide on Aug. 5., three of which are in Texas. The Texas locations that will close are Frisco/Plano, Richardson and Sugar Land.

The company wouldn’t comment on the bankruptcy petition it filed but released the following statement to KPRC.

"After months of negotiations with the landlord in Sugar Land Texas we were unable to come to an agreement," the statement reads. "The landlord has decided to reject our offers and remove us as the tenant. Our hearts are broken as we wanted nothing more than to stay in this location and host some of life's most important events. We are doing everything possible to have events previously scheduled moved to our other unaffected locations."

Adriana Martinez and Gabriel Anton were set to have their wedding reception at the venue on Aug. 24.

The couple was refunded only $2,800 of the $7,000 they paid and were offered the chance to relocate to the Dickinson Branch.

Martinez and Anton said they decided that it would cost them more to relocate and are now looking for other locations.

The couple has started a GofundMe account to help raise money to find an alternative venue quickly.

