5 things to know about Meghan Markle's royal wedding gown, designer

HOUSTON - Meghan Markle wore a white bridal gown on her wedding day in Windsor.

Here are five things we know about the gown and its designer.

1. Designed by Givenchy's Clare Waight Keller

2. Keller is the first female artistic director of the French fashion house, and is a fitting choice as she, like Markle, identifies as a feminist.

3. The details and designer of the wedding dress had been a closely guarded secret for months.

4. The haute couture gown has a simple bodice and a modest scoop neck. Markle is also wearing a veil and tiara over a loose bun.

5. Keller made history last year when it was announced she would be replacing Riccardo Tisci as Givenchy's artistic director. Today, the 47-year-old is one of a handful of women at the helm of a Parisian fashion house.

