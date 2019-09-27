News

National Beer Day: 5 Texas beers you never knew you needed

By Amanda Cochran - Social Media Producer
HOUSTON - National Beer Day is a time to celebrate all things barley, water, hops and yeast, and of course, Texas has an amazing variety of beers available made here in the Lonestar State. 

KPRC 2 reached out to The Hay Merchant for a look at five Texas beers you never knew you needed. 

Watch our Facebook Live conversation with Stephanie Velasco, service director, for these Texas drink delacacies -- or go below and look at the beers recommended for the ultimate beer experience.

 

Real Ale Brewing Company - Blanco, TX - Devil's Backbone

Live Oak Brewing Company - Del Valle, TX - Hefeweizen 

Eureka Heights Brew Company, Houston - Neon Moon

Saint Arnold, Houston - Guten Tag

What Texas beer would you recommend? Share your favorite in the comments. 

 

 

