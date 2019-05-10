5 stellar ways to celebrate mom this Mother's Day in H-Town

HOUSTON - Celebrate the mom or moms in your life this Sunday in the most Houston ways possible.

Whether you’re looking for a special gift or plan to make the experience of Houston your gift, these are our picks for making the day as special as your mom is.

5. VISIT FLOWER ROW:

If you’re going to go the flower route, visit Houston’s Flower Row. The inexpensive, beautiful flower stops along Fannin are a great way to support local business, and take a few lovely photos for your Instagram account. Bring mom along if she’s never visited, and let her pick out her own bouquet or a plant for her yard or apartment balcony.

4. GO TO THE ZOO, PARK OR A MUSEUM:

Enjoy your mom’s company and experience a slice of Houston by visiting the Houston Zoo, one of the area’s parks or a museum in the picturesque Museum District. So much better than a standalone gift or card, time together in Houston creating memories is what most moms really cherish.

3. DO A MOM PHOTOSHOOT IN ONE OF HOUSTON’S PRETTIEST SPOTS:

Whether you’re taking selfies with your phone or you can hire a photographer, a great way to celebrate your mom on her day is to take a few photos of your family together.

Houston is filled with spots suitable for photoshoots. Try the Hermann Park Conservancy's Japanese Gardens, the McGovern Centennial Gardens, Discovery Green, Buffalo Bayou Park, the Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens, the Houston Arboretum & Nature Center, just to name a few.

2. BREAKFAST TACOS

Brunch may be booked up by now at restaurants across the city, but to-go breakfast tacos for a picnic in one of the city’s excellent collection of outdoor spaces is another route that just might be better than a crowded restaurant. Check out our best tacos list here.

1. SHOPPING

Whether you want to go big or shop small, Houston has plenty of options, from the massive Galleria to the quirky, small shops in Rice Village. Take a turn yourself to pick a gift your mom will love or plan a shopping outing with her to pick a gift of her choosing. Just be sure to make sure mom knows your budget if you go this route. Some of our favorite ideas for a shopping trip include a personalized gift from Things Remembered or, if your mom loves the BBC and all things English and Irish, visit British Isles for teas, chocolates and royal family tchotchkes.

Happy Mother’s Day, y’all! We hope you and your mom have a great day celebrating Houston together.



Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.