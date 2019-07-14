5 must-see photos, videos of Tropical Storm Barry's impact

Barry Williams talks to a friend on his smartphone on Saturday, July 13, as he wades through storm surge from Lake Pontchartrain in Mandeville, Louisiana.

HOUSTON - Although Tropical Storm Barry has been downgraded to a tropical depression, Saturday's impact has left some areas in Louisiana with widespread damage and flooding.

We have gathered five must-see photos and videos in Louisiana:

Tropical Storm Barry caused water to rush over the top of leeves that are protecting Plaquemines Parish South of New Orleans.

The Coast Guard and local agencies rescued 12 people and two pets from flooded areas of Terrebonne Parish in Louisiana.

People float down Lakeshore Drive which is covered by water from Lake Pontchartrain after the area flooded in the wake of Hurricane Barry on July 13, 2019 in Mandeville, Louisiana. The storm, which made landfall this morning as a category one hurricane near Morgan City, caused far less damage and flooding than had been predicted. Flash flood watches were issued throughout much of Louisiana and as far east as the Florida panhandle as the storm was expected to dump more than a foot of rain in many areas and up to 25 inches in some isolated locations. Many areas are now expected to get less than half of the original projections.

A couple strolls down Lakeshore Drive along the shore of Lake Pontchartrain after it was flooded in the wake of Hurricane Barry on July 13, 2019 in Mandeville, Louisiana. The storm, which made landfall this morning as a category one hurricane near Morgan City, caused far less damage and flooding than had been predicted. Flash flood watches were issued throughout much of Louisiana and as far east as the Florida panhandle as the storm was expected to dump more than a foot of rain in many areas and up to 25 inches in some isolated locations. Many areas are now expected to get less than half of the original projections.

Barry Williams talks to a friend on his smartphone on Saturday, July 13, as he wades through storm surge from Lake Pontchartrain in Mandeville, Louisiana.

