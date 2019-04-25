5 Jiffy Lube employees wanted, accused of conducting fraudulent vehicle inspections

Jiffy Lube employees accused of conducting fraudulent vehicle inspections: Austin Nichole (top left), Jacob Simmons (top right), Jonathan Stephens (center), Edgar Alvarez (bottom left) and (Samuel Kilpatrick (bottom right).

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Five employees are wanted after authorities said they conducted about 100 "unlawful motor vehicle inspections" at a service station in Cypress.

During a five-day investigation, authorities with Constable Mark Herman's office said Allied Lube (also known as Jiffy Lube) employees Edgar Alvarez, Samuel Gregory Kilpatrick, Jacob Levi Simmons, Jonathan Lionel Stephens and Austin Daniel Nichols failed to conduct state-mandated safety inspections on numerous vehicles.

The employees worked at the Jiffy Lube in the 13000 block of Louetta Road.

Two counts of tampering with a governmental record were filed on each suspect, authorities said.

The suspects have not been apprehended, authorities said.

“This type of criminal activity contributes to health-threatening pollution. In addition, it affords the opportunity for unsafe vehicles to be driven on a public roadway due to not meeting the minimum safety standards,” Herman said.

Anyone with information about their location is asked to contact authorities at 832-927-6200.

