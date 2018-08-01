5 Houston business owners compete in H-E-B Quest for Texas Best

HOUSTON - Five business owners from the Houston area are competing for a chance to get their food sold in H-E-B stores.

They're among the top 25 finalists for the 2018 H-E-B Quest for Texas Best, a statewide food competition. On Tuesday, at the Bunker Hill H-E-B, customers got the chance to sample the finalists' products before they head to Austin for the final judging round.

Local finalists:

1.) Hectic Oatmeal - Houston family that created better instant oatmeal for hectic families. all natural better tasting than the regular packets called.

2.) 7 flavored Cheesecakes - Made by chef Rey from Sugar Land.

3.) Big Little Fudge - combine fudge with cranberry, walnuts, peanut butter and more by Chef from Montgomery.

4.) Bellefontaine - a french non-dairy ice cream and sorbet

5.) Bellville meat market - a summer sausage in flavors such as sweet chipotle, peppercorn, no fillers or meat substitutes.

