5 Hardin ISD junior high students suspended after 'kill list' found, officials say

LIBERTY, Texas - Five Hardin Independent School District junior high students were suspended after being accused of making a "kill list" comprised of classmates' names.

School officials said Wednesday that five seventh-graders at Hardin Junior High School, while in class, asked each other who they would kill first in the classroom. Officials said each student wrote down the names of their fellow classmates, two of the students disposed of the list, but the other three did not.

The following day, school administrators were notified by a parent who said their child had seen the "kill lists" and that their name was on it, officials said.

Hardin Junior High School, Harden ISD and Liberty County Precinct 3 Constable's Office were all notified, and parents of all students named on the lists were contacted.

The five students were all pulled from classes and were questioned, officials said. The investigation determined the students were not a threat but were suspended from school.

