5 'eight-liner' gambling machines, hidden behind coolers, removed in bust

KATY, Texas - Deputies removed five 'eight-liner' gambling machines Wednesday from an illegal gambling operation at a convenience store, the Harris County Constable Precinct 5's Office said.

The machines along with $100,000 in illegal proceeds were confiscated, officials said.

Investigators said they went to Katy Star in the 5700 block of Hughway Boulevard with a search warrant, where they found the machines behind beverage coolers in a back corner of the store.

