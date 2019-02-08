5 detained after game room raid in South Houston

SOUTH HOUSTON, Texas - An illegal game room was shut down Thursday night in South Houston after a raid by Harris County Precinct 1 investigators, Constable Alan Rosen said.

Deputies executed a search warrant around 9 p.m. at the game room on College Avenue near the Gulf Freeway.

More than 200 machines were seized along with thousands of dollars in cash, some of which was found in trash cans.

“It’s stealing, is the way I look at it,” Rosen said of the game room, adding that many of the customers were elderly. “They’re preying on people that are on fixed incomes,” he said.

Deputies say this facility has expanded since it was shut down by them in another raid a few months ago.

GAME ROOM BUST: On February 7, 2019 at 9pm, Precinct One raided an illegal game room in the 1500 block of College... Posted by Office of Constable Alan Rosen, Harris County Constable Precinct 1 on Thursday, February 7, 2019

