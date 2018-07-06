4-year-old with cerebral palsy celebrates taking her first steps in heartwarming video

Michigan - Maya Tisdale is celebrating after taking her very first independent steps at age of 4.

Maya was diagnosed with cerebral palsy just two months shy of her 2nd birthday.

After spending half her life in physical therapy, Maya had a surgery called dorsal rhizotomy, which involves cutting certain sensory nerve fibers that come from the muscles and enter the spinal cord, according to St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

“I'm walking! Yes!” Maya exclaims in the heartwarming video.

Watch Maya walk independently for the first time in her life in the video below:

