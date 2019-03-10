4 world records broken at Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Junior Market Poultry Auction

HOUSTON - Four world records were broken Saturday at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Junior Market Poultry Auction.

Donors Kristina and Paul Somerville purchased the Grand Champion Junior Market Pen of Broilers for a world record-breaking $220,000.

“I have been doing this for 40 years and seen the success of kids I have already supported,” Paul Somerville said. “I hope they got ahead and accomplish all the goals they have.”

Donors Wade Gibson, Scott Walker, and Sheri and Rob Walker purchased the Grand Champion Junior Market Turkey for a whopping $190,000.

“I love these kids,” Scott Walker said. “I hope this gives them a great start.”

Donors Jeff Aronoff, Budweiser, and Victoria and Parker Johnson, and Greg Miller purchased the Reserve Grand Champion Junior Market Pen of Broilers for $165,000.

“I have done this for 21 years and love every minute of it,” Miller said. “It is a special thrill to help these kids. They are our future leaders.”

Several donors -- Debbie Adams and Ron Logan, Nancy Kennedy, and Judy and Tyson Kennedy, Mach Industrial Group, and Shirley and Randy Meyer -- gathered and purchased the Reserve Grand Champion Junior Market Turkey for $177,000.

“If it hadn’t been for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, I don’t know where I’d be right now,” Tyson Kennedy said.

