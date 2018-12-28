4 ways to score a safe ride home this holiday weekend

HOUSTON - Making a plan now can be the difference between life and death for you and others on the road this holiday weekend.

Law enforcement agencies are urging everyone to use ride-sharing services.

For New Year’s Eve night, there are several options to get a ride home without driving yourself.

Tipsy Tow

This AAA Texas service offers a free tow home, up to 10 miles, from 6 p.m. Monday until 6 a.m. on New Year’s Day. The number to call is: 1-800-AAA-HELP. You don't have to be a AAA member.

Lyft

AAA is also teaming up with Lyft for its Plan Ahead, Ride Safe initiative, which will give you a $5 discount off Lyft rides across the state from 8 a.m. on Monday until 4 a.m. on New

Year's Day. You can claim the discount by using promo code NYEPLAN18 in the Lyft app.

Uber

The law office of Brian White and Associates has partnered with Uber to help Houstonians take a pledge and get home safe during the New Year’s Eve celebration. The first 196 Houstonians who are willing to take the pledge, to not drive impaired, will receive a $40 Uber gift card.

Metro

Free rides on metro buses, metro-rail and metro-lift will begin at 6 p.m. New Year’s Eve and go until 6 a.m. New Year’s Day.

