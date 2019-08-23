3 things Tomball ISD parents should know for the upcoming school year

HOUSTON - Tomball Independent School District started a new school year this week.

Here are three things parents and students to know:

1. Early Excellence Academy



This school year, Tomball ISD opened up the Early Excellence Academy. This provides childcare for all full-time Tomball ISD district employees’ children and grandchildren. This will be located in an unattached building on the property of Tomball High School.

2. New district complex



On May 29, Tomball ISD announced a new district complex that will include a stadium, community center and two new schools. The district complex will be the 21st and 22nd campuses in Tomball and will be located at the corner of Grand Cypress 99 and Cypress Rosehill.

3. Text message notification system



Tomball parents can register themselves with a valid phone number for emergency notifications via text message.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.