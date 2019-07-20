4 things to know about Real Madrid-Bayern Munich game at NRG Stadium

HOUSTON - Saturday night NRG Stadium will be rocking with fanatic futbol fans cheering on two of the most iconic international teams in the history of the sport.

The International Champions Cup features Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich in a friendly match right here in Houston!

Here are 4 things to know before watching the game:

1.) Bayern Munich will be looking to bounce back after a 2-1 loss to Arsenal in their first game of preseason play. Meanwhile, Real Madrid is just getting things going with this friendly for their season, this match opens their United States ICC play.

2.) Real Madrid is coming off of a rough season and has completely rebuilt their squad in hopes for a better campaign this season. Over the summer they spent over $340 million acquiring new players who will be on full display Saturday at NRG Stadium.

3.) Zinedine Zidane, the manager for Madrid, is another big part of this new-look club. He was brought back this season after previous managers did not produce.

4.) Robert Lewandowski is a star to watch for Bayern Munich and has the sixth most goals scored all-time in the European cup. Bayern's attack will be centered around him.

