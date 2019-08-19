4 things to know about new Montrose Wine Bar & Café, Penny Quarter

Pixabay

HOUSTON - Penny Quarter is adding some new flair to the neighborhood. An extension of the legacy of Montrose’s many wine bars and cafés, Penny Quarter is boasting quality wine, coffee and food from early morning to late night.

Close friends and colleagues developed the idea of Penny Quarter together and will all be focusing in on their niche. Justin Vann is serving as wine director, Alex Negranza is serving as coffee director and Tommy Ho is serving as General Manager for Penny Quarter and Anvil Bar & Refuge, located separately in the same building.

Terry Williams is also a partner and has served as bar director for affiliated concepts in the group. Other partners in the concept include Justin Yu, Bobby Heugel and Steve Flippo. The experienced partners are also behind other Houston favorites including Theodore Rex and Better Luck Tomorrow.

“From bygone spaces like Diedrich’s to standards like Brazil and modern iterations like Black Hole, Montrose has constantly evolved and so has its drinking dens. We hope Penny Quarter will be the next evolution in a neighborhood that is constantly changing, but remains always dedicated to creative, open-minded social spaces,” Heugel said.

The wine and coffee portion of Penny Quarter is open now from 7 a.m. to 12 a.m. between Sunday through Wednesday and 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday through Saturday. Stay updated through their website for the final food menu coming soon.

Here are 4 things to know about Penny Quarter:

1. The wine list will have over 100 selections and include glasses and pricing at every level. The extensive menu will also include beer and a small selection of basic spirits. The wine list will be similar to Theodore Rex with a variety of international wines and an ever-changing balance between new and old world appellations.

2. Those involved in the project say the morning coffee program headed by Alex Negranza will be substantially different than other Houston coffee shops due to his extensive experience in the Seattle coffee industry. It will include both local and international roasters.

3. The food service will start in just a few weeks. The morning menu varies from simple toasts to larger breakfasts, but is also convenient for to-go orders. The evening menu includes lighter snacks, sandwiches among more substantial dinner items.

4. The space is inside an open two-story layout. The upstairs can be available for private events and special activities.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.