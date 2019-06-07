4 things to know about the Houston Police Mounted Patrol Unit

One lieutenant, two sergeants and two officers graduated into the Houston Police Department's Mounted Patrol Unit on Friday.

The event was held at the Houston Police Officers Memorial. Mounted officers, and family and friends all attended.



Here are a few things to know about HPD’s mounted police officers:



1. Training is intense

The officers along with their horses undergo a grueling nine-week course.



2. They are at major events

You may see them across the city of Houston but the Mounted Patrol Division is well known for protecting big crowds during huge events. They were at the Final Four in 2016 and the World Series in 2017.

3. Houston Police have more than 30 mounted patrol officers

Today there are 31 officers and 36 horses as part of the mounted patrol unit. They train together and learn lots of maneuvers.

4. One mounted patrol officer can cover a lot of ground

Houston Police say that one mounted patrol is as effective as 10- 15 officers on the ground.

