4 things Katy ISD parents should know for the upcoming school year

HOUSTON - The Katy Independent School Distirct is gearing up to head back to school Wednesday.

With the upcoming school year coming up fast, here are four things for Katy parents and students to know:

1. School bus tracking app

Edulog Lite is Katy ISD’s new school bus tracking app that monitors the location of buses as they travel their route through Katy ISD boundaries. Katy ISD parents can now see how close their child's bus is to its designated before - or after- school stop, as well as track the bus while it is en route.

2. Online web store

A+ Pay N’ Go will allow Katy ISD parents to make payments for cafeteria meals, activity fees and a variety of other campus and district-related services. There are no transaction fees. The service also accepts credit cards and eChecks.

3. Full-day pre-kindergarten program

Full-day classes for eligible pre-K students will also begin Wednesday. Parents of preregistered pre-k students received a letter notifying them that their child is eligible to begin full day pre-k on the first day of school. The district has expanded the number of campuses offering pre-k. You can see the details here.

4. New principal for West Memorial Elementary School

Superintendent Ken Gregorski appointed Rebecca “Becky” Marron as the new principal at West Memorial Elementary School. She has 13 years of experience in public education.

