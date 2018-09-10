4 shot in southwest Houston during fight over cellphone

Police investigate a shooting in the parking lot of a strip mall in southwest Houston on Sept. 9, 2018.

HOUSTON - Four people were shot Sunday during a fight over a cellphone in southwest Houston.

The shooting was reported about 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of West Fuqua Street and Hiram Clarke Road.

According to Houston police, several people got into an argument near a nightclub. One of the women involved in the fight grabbed the cellphone of another woman and told her she would have to fight her to get it back.

Investigators said that during the confrontation, someone pulled out a gun and began firing.

Four men were shot, and one of them was critically injured, police said.

Police said everyone involved in the incident scattered when the shots were fired.

Investigators are still looking for the gunman.

