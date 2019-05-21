4 on the run after hour-long chase through north Harris County

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office and the Houston Police department were involved in a chase that stemmed from a robbery in north Harris County.

ALDINE, Texas - The Harris County Sheriff’s Office and the Houston Police department were involved in a chase that stemmed from a robbery in north Harris County.

According to authorities, the chase started around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday on McFarland Road near Lillja Road in the Aldine area.

Police said four people were involved in a robbery at Arbor Care before they took off in a white truck with no plates. The people led authorities on an hour-long chase around north Harris County.

Authorities said they found the truck on Dale Street near Airline Drive and set up a perimeter in the area in an effort to locate the people involved.

Officers said the truck was ditched and the people likely fled on foot, so they are using K-9 units to try and catch their scent.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

