4 men accused of sexually assaulting, drugging teen runaway in Harris County

HOUSTON - Four men are accused of sexually assaulting and drugging a teen runaway in Harris County over the past two months, according to court documents.

Adrien Montrel Louis, 25, and Donavon Javonte Knight, 26, were arrested and charged with child trafficking. Coby Dewayne Daniels, 26, was arrested and charged with child trafficking and sexual assault of a child.

Officials said Frank Roberts III, 26, of Katy, was initially arrested for sexual assault of a child in February after a 16-year-old runaway was found in a Katy apartment. Roberts posted bond, but new information revealed in Precinct 5's investigation led to new charges of child trafficking and sex performance by a child. He is still on the run.

According to court records, two teens ran away from a Houston group home on Jan. 23 and met Roberts and Daniels while they were at Greenspoint Mall. According to court documents, between Jan. 23 and Feb. 1, the 16-year-old runaway teen said she was forced to have sex with several men and had been under the influence of drugs, like Xanax and marijuana, and alcohol for several days.

Anyone with information on Roberts' whereabouts is asked to call Sgt. O. Martinez at 281-463-6666.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.