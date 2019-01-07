4 juveniles break into Carmax, crash 20 cars, cause nearly $1 million in damage, officials say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A group of juveniles caused nearly $1 million in damages at a north Harris County car dealership, according to authorities.

On Jan. 6, deputies from Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to the Carmax dealership in the 16100 block of the North Freeway.

Officials said four boys were seen on surveillance video breaking into vehicles.

Authorities said the juveniles broke in and got keys to multiple vehicles. They broke into some of the vehicles and caused damage to more than 20 vehicles, causing about $800,000 in damage.

"All four juveniles were arrested and booked into the Harris County Juvenile Detention Center, charged with first-degree felony criminal mischief," Herman said.

When authorities arrived, the boys ran through the parking lot, officials said. Police said a K-9 helped locate the juveniles.

Carmax released this statement about the incident:

“We take this situation very seriously and are working closely with the authorities on the investigation.”

Take a look at the damage in the photos below:

Harris County Constable Mark Herman

