4 in custody after chase involving stolen car ends near Channelview, police say

CHANNELVIEW, Texas - Four people were taken into custody Sunday after an hour-long chase ended near Channelview, Houston police said.

The chase started around 10:15 a.m. on the east side of town and involved a stolen Kia, but Houston police did not know exactly where it began, they said. Police said the pursuit ended around 11:10 a.m. at 16800 Peninsula Blvd., a cargo shipping center that is located on a dead-end road.

The four were taken into custody without incident.

Officers on scene of a vehicle pursuit involving a possible stolen vehicle that just ended at 16800 Peninsula Boulevard in the Channelview area. Four suspects in custody with assistance from HPD Air Support Investigation on-going at this time #HPDintheAir #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 15, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.