4 in custody after chase involving stolen car ends near Channelview, police say

By Megan Kennedy - Content Editor

CHANNELVIEW, Texas - Four people were taken into custody Sunday after an hour-long chase ended near Channelview, Houston police said. 

The chase started around 10:15 a.m. on the east side of town and involved a stolen Kia, but Houston police did not know exactly where it began, they said. Police said the pursuit ended around 11:10 a.m. at 16800 Peninsula Blvd., a cargo shipping center that is located on a dead-end road.

The four were taken into custody without incident. 

 

