From Astros Kid's Day to a Margarita Crawl, here are 7 things you can do in Houston this weekend

HOUSTON - Looking to add some fun to your Fourth of July weekend? We've rounded up some of the best events.

1. Red, White, Blues & Brews featuring tribute to George Strait

When: Saturday from 7 to 9 p.m.

Where: Sugar Land Town Square (15958 City Walk, Sugar Land)

What: Sponsored by Sewell Audi Sugar Land, the event will feature a live country music tribute to George Strait along with snacks and beers from Baker St. Pub & Grill. Performer Derek Spence has performed with the likes of Shania Twain, Kenny Rogers and Restless Heart among others.

Website:https://www.sugarlandtownsquare.com/

2. Build sandcastle creations in Galveston

When: Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 am. Lessons follow at 11 a.m, 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Where: Stewart Beach.

What: The pros will show you how to make sandcastle creations.

Admission: Lessons are free but it costs $10 to park until noon and then it's $12 after noon.

Website: https://www.galvestonbeachinfo.com/Stewart_Beach.asp

3. Texas country summer block party

When: Sunday, 5 p.m.-9 p.m.

What: Take part in this free event that will feature food trucks, live music from Western Bling, bubble stations, facepainting, and children’s activities.

Where: Levy Park

Website: https://www.levyparkhouston.org/calendar/1272/



4. Summer block party at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

When: Saturday, 6 p.m.

What: An evening festival of R&B and soul music at the annual Summer Block Party in Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion. Headliners include Jill Scott, Boyz II Men, Faith Evans, and Lucky Daye.

Admission:Tickets start at $29.50

Website: https://www.woodlandscenter.org/

5. Gerrit ‘Cole Train’ pitching bobblehead Saturday and Kid's Day Sunday at Astros games

When: Saturday, 6:15 p.m. and Sunday, 1:10 p.m.

Where: Minute Maid Park (501 Crawford St., Houston)

What: On Saturday, the first 15,000 fans will receive a Gerrit ‘Cole Train’ pitching bobblehead. Sunday is Kid’s Day. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., kids will be able to enjoy inflatables, caricature artists, face painting, arcade games, corn hole and a coloring station before the game. Also, the first 10,000 kids will receive a Carlos Correa replica jersey. About 15 minutes after the game, kids will be allowed on the field to run the bases.

Website: https://www.mlb.com/

6. Houston Margarita Crawl

When: Saturday from 2 to 8 p.m.

What: For early bird general admission tickets for $20, the crawl will take guests to over five venues along with entry to an after party. There will be discounted drinks at all venues. The event is rain or shine and tickets will go up to $35 if purchased on the day of the crawl. There will also be free take-home swag given to the first 100 people.

Website: https://www.eventbrite.com/

7. Tanabata Festival

When: Sunday from 12 to 4 p.m.

Where: The Children’s Museum of Houston (1500 Binz St., Houston)

What: The Children’s Museum of Houston and the Consulate General of Japan in Houston have partnered to celebrate the Make a Wish! Tanabata Japanese Star Festival. The festival will tell the legend of star-crossed lovers, Vega and Altair, through storytelling, dances and cultural activities. Activities include origami, tanzaku (writing wishes and having them hang from bamboo) and creating tanabata postcards.

Website: https://www.cmhouston.org/







