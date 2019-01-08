4 Houston-area restaurants make Yelp's top 100 Places to Eat list in US for 2019

HOUSTON - Listen up foodies. If you haven't checked out these local restaurants, you might want to add them to your list this year.

It was announced that four Houston-area restaurants have made Yelp's sixth annual Top 100 Places to Eat list for 2019 on Tuesday.

Here are the four restaurants that made the Top 100 list:

- Pappa Gyro, Katy, Texas, ranked No. 12

- Kat's Barbecue, Santa Fe, Texas, ranked No. 23

- Tony's Italian Delicatessen, Montgomery County, ranked No. 82

- Diced Poke, Houston, Texas, ranked No. 92

