4 Houston-area restaurants make Yelp's top 100 Places to Eat list in US for 2019

HOUSTON - Listen up foodies. If you haven't checked out these local restaurants, you might want to add them to your list this year.
It was announced that four Houston-area restaurants have made Yelp's sixth annual Top 100 Places to Eat list for 2019 on Tuesday.
Here are the four restaurants that made the Top 100 list:
- Pappa Gyro, Katy, Texas, ranked No. 12
- Kat's Barbecue, Santa Fe, Texas, ranked No. 23
- Tony's Italian Delicatessen, Montgomery County, ranked No. 82
- Diced Poke, Houston, Texas, ranked No. 92
