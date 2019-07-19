8 fun things you can do with your family this weekend in Houston

HOUSTON - Looking to add some fun to your weekend? We've rounded up some of the best events for you and your family in the Houston area.

1. "Seussical the Musical"

When: Tuesday to Sunday

Where: Miller Outdoor Theater

What: Enjoy this family-oriented Broadway musical that celebrates the work of Dr. Seuss. The show is presented by Theater Under the Stars for its 50th anniversary season. The show will run at 8:15 p.m. each night.

Website: https://www.milleroutdoortheatre.com

2. Houston World Series of Dog Shows

When: Wednesday to Sunday

Where: NRG Center

What: Visitors can see over 30 independent breed specialty competitions. Visitors can also visit with pet owners and breeders in the crating and grooming area. There will be over 150 different breeds represented.

Website: https://houstondogshows.com/

3. Houston Symphony presents 'Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix' at Jones Hall

When: Friday and Saturday

Where: Jones Hall

What: "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix" will be playing in high definition on a large screen accompanied by the symphony orchestra. With a show on Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m., the event is great for Harry Potter fans.

Website: https://www.houstonsymphony.org/

4. 'Mamma Mia!'

When: Friday to Sunday

Where: Stageworks Theatre

What: Enjoy Stagework Theatre’s rendition of the popular musical and movie, “Mamma Mia!”

Website: https://www.stageworkshouston.org/

5. Houston Celebrates the 50th anniversary of the moon landing

When: Saturday

Where: Discovery Green

What: On Saturday from 6-10 p.m., visitors can commemorate the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11. Emceed by KPRC Channel 2’s Khambrel Marshall, the event will have an appearance by astronaut Steve Bowen, exhibitions from the Johnson Flight Center and Lone Star Flight Museum, a paratrooper landing by the Golden Knights, the U.S. Army's official aerial parachute demonstration team and a screening of Apollo 11. The event will also have Discovery Green’s artisan and collectible market and commentary by Douglas Brinkley, author of “American Moonshot” and Johnson Space Center deputy director, Vanessa Wyche.

Website: https://www.discoverygreen.com/

6. 'The Day We Walked on the Moon'

When: Saturday

Where: The Health Museum

What: Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission by watching a screening of the Smithsonian Channel’s- “The Day We Walked on the Moon.” There will also be a concession stand available with space-friendly snack options.

Website: https://www.thehealthmuseum.org/

7. Young Writers Workshop

When: Saturday

Where: Discovery Green

What: Writers in the Schools leads Houston’s free and weekly drop-in creative writing workshop at Discovery Green. Students in second grade plus with basic proficiency in reading and writing can come explore poetry and storytelling.

Website: https://www.discoverygreen.com/

8. Twistee Treat’s National Ice Cream Day Party

When: Sunday

Where: Twistee Treat’s (All locations)

What: Celebrate National Ice Cream Day at Twistee Treat with fun games for all ages. There will also be a chance to win free ice cream for a year every hour.

Website: https://twisteetreat.com/











