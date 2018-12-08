4 employees accused of selling alcohol to teen in undercover TABC minor sting

Four people accused of selling alcohol to a minor in undercover TABC minor sting on Dec. 4, 2018.

HOUSTON - Four employees are accused of selling alcohol to a teen in an undercover Texas Alcohol Beverage Commision minor sting on Tuesday, officials said.

Harris County Precinct 8 constable deputies teamed up with TABC agents to do spot checks on various businesses within the area that sell alcohol, officials said. The goal of the joint effort was to ensure that those businesses were following state law regarding alcohol distribution and not selling it to minors, officials said.

Officials used a 16-year-old to assist in the undercover operation by sending the teen to 23 local businesses to attempt to purchase alcohol, officials said.

Out of the 23 locations, four people illegally sold alcohol to the teen, officials said.

Jessica Jackson, 22, an employee at an Exxon Gas Station at 5104 S. Shaver Street, was charged with TABC code 106.03 sale to minors.

Kaitlyn Pope, 21, an employee at a Shell Timewise Gas Station at 2001 Genoa Red Bluff Rd., was charged with TABC code 106.03 sale to minors.

Shamim Ahmend, 63, who worked at Merito Chevron Gas station at 3407 Genoa Red Bluff Dr., was charged with TABC code 106.03 sale to minors.

Shamim Mian, 53, an employee at a Quick Mart Citgo at 245 El Dorado Blvd., was charged with TABC code 106.03 sale to minors.

All four were taken into custody and booked into the Harris County jail. Bond for each was set at $1,000.

