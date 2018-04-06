4 dogs euthanized after killing birds, rabbits in Pearland pet shop

PEARLAND, Texas - Four dogs entered a Pearland pet store and killed many of the animals.

According to the Pearland Police Department, the dogs somehow got into the pet store, which is located inside a flea market.

The dogs broke 20 cages, killing more than two dozen birds and 10 rabbits.

The dogs also caused more than $1,000 in loss and damages to the store.

Pearland Animal Control took the dogs into custody and they have been euthanized.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.