4 dogs euthanized after killing birds, rabbits in Pearland pet shop

PEARLAND, Texas - Four dogs entered a Pearland pet store and killed many of the animals.
According to the Pearland Police Department, the dogs somehow got into the pet store, which is located inside a flea market.
The dogs broke 20 cages, killing more than two dozen birds and 10 rabbits.
The dogs also caused more than $1,000 in loss and damages to the store.
Pearland Animal Control took the dogs into custody and they have been euthanized.
