4 dead, many injured in Nashville Waffle House shooting

NASHVILLE - Four people are dead and four are injured after a shooting at a Waffle House in Nashville, Tennessee, Metro Nashville police said.

Investigators said the shooting happened just before 3:30 a.m. in the 3500 block of Murfreesboro Pike in southeast Nashville. Police said a naked man opened fire and fled the scene. A patron wrestled away the gunman's rifle, police said.

Police tweeted Sunday that the gun used in the shooting is registered to 29-year-old Travis Reinking from Morton, Illinois.

Nashville police described the man as Caucasian with short hair.

BREAKING: Travis Reinking, 29, of Morton, IL, is person of interest in Waffle House shooting. Vehicle the gunman arrived in is registered to him. Gunman last seen walking south on Murfreesboro Pike. He shed is coat and is nude. See Reinking? Pls call 615-862-8600 immediately. pic.twitter.com/duoWCo5fC0 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 22, 2018

BREAKING: 3 persons fatally shot & 4 others wounded at the Waffle House, 3571 Murfreesboro Pike. Gunman opened fire @ 3:25 a.m. A patron wrestled away the gunman's rifle. He was nude & fled on foot. He is a white man with short hair. pic.twitter.com/d1qxRxsGNx — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 22, 2018

