4 dead, many injured in Nashville Waffle House shooting

By Megan Kennedy - Content Editor
Metro Nashville PD

NASHVILLE - Four people are dead and four are injured after a shooting at a Waffle House in Nashville, Tennessee, Metro Nashville police said. 

Investigators said the shooting happened just before 3:30 a.m. in the 3500 block of Murfreesboro Pike in southeast Nashville. Police said a naked man opened fire and fled the scene. A patron wrestled away the gunman's rifle, police said. 

Police tweeted Sunday that the gun used in the shooting is registered to 29-year-old Travis Reinking from Morton, Illinois.

Nashville police described the man as Caucasian with short hair. 

 

