4-day Art Car Parade kicks off Thursday

HOUSTON - The highly anticipated annual Houston Art Car Parade kicks off its four-day parade Thursday.

Starting Thursday at 9 a.m. is the Main Street Drag where a pre-parade showcase will be held as a caravan of vehicles from the Astrodome at the South-end of Main Street to the North Main barrio, according to its site.

More Headlines

On Friday, The Legendary Art Car Ball will be held at 6 p.m. and features live performances from multiple artists as well as food from local vendors.

On Saturday, the Starting Line Party starts at 11 a.m., the VIPit Experience at the Houston Art Car Parade begins at noon and the 31st Annual Houston Art Car Parade kicks off at 2 p.m.

On Sunday, the Houston Art Car Parade Awards Ceremony & Brunch starts at noon.

For more information about the Houston Art Car Parade, visit its site.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.