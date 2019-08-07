4 Cypress restaurants to dine at during Houston Restaurant Weeks

Getty Images

HOUSTON - Cypress is not missing out this year. Houston Restaurant Weeks has all the spots covered.

With two- to three-course lunches and three-course dinners, guests at Houston Restaurant Weeks spots dine lavishly with premier menu items.

Houston Restaurant Weeks brunch and lunch menus are $20 per person at each participating restaurant. Dinner menus are between either $35 and $45 per person depending on the restaurant.

Be sure to ask for the Houston Restaurant Weeks menu at select restaurants.

There are dozens of Houston restaurants participating, and you can view them here.

Cypress spots to check out during Houston Restaurant Weeks

Alicia’s Mexican Grille - Cypress (lunch and dinner)

Lunch specials include stuffed jalapeños, chicken fajitas and flan. Dinner specials include green fried tomatoes, snapper aliana and tuxedo chocolate cake.

Dario’s Steakhouse & Seafood (lunch and dinner)

Lunch specials include- shrimp scampi, mahi-mahi and strawberry cheesecake. Dinner specials include an Asian tuna tower, classic filet mignon and trio flavored sorbet.

Marvino’s Italian Kitchen (lunch and dinner)

Lunch specials include bruschetta, rigatoni with beef tips and bread pudding à la mode. Dinner specials include a fig arugula salad, eggplant Parmesan and homemade tiramisu.

Mezzanotte Ristorante (dinner)

Examples include butternut squash ravioli, linguini primavera and crème brûlée.



Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.