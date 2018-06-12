4 children, barricaded suspect dead in Orlando hostage situation

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man killed himself and four children he took hostage to end a standoff in Orlando, police said Monday night.

The children -- ages 1, 6, 10 and 11 -- died of apparent gunshot wounds, said Chief John Mina, of the Orlando Police Department, in a late-night news conference.

Two of the kids belonged to the standoff suspect, Gary Lindsey Jr., and the other two were his girlfriend's, police said.

Police had been in contact with Lindsey throughout the day, officials said. Authorities had direct and indirect contact with him as late as 8:30 or 9 p.m., Mina told reporters.

It’s not clear when exactly he killed the children, Mina said. Officials will investigate that.

Communication with Lindsey hadn't been good, based on his cellphone settings. When officials tried to give him another phone, they noticed one child was dead, Mina said.

When SWAT officers proceeded to enter the home where Lindsey was barricaded, at about 9 p.m., they found him in a closet, already deceased.

About 60 people with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation, Sheriff Jerry Demings said. A bomb squad also came in to help.

The SWAT officers had been working on the investigation in the heat all day long, which is why sheriff’s officials were called in for reinforcement. Agencies across the state offered assistance, as well.

The standoff lasted nearly 24 hours.

Lindsey also shot police Officer Kevin Valencia, Orlando police said earlier in the day.

At last check, Valencia remained in critical condition.

The situation started late Sunday with a domestic violence dispute at an apartment complex.

Orlando police swarmed the Westbrook Apartments on Eaglesmere Drive, just off Kirkman Road and not far from Universal Orlando. That's when Lindsey barricaded himself inside a unit with the children, officers said.

Mina said Lindsey's girlfriend called police, met them near the apartment complex and said she had been beaten by Lindsey. As officers encountered Lindsey outside the apartment, gunfire was exchanged and Valencia was struck, Mina said.

Valencia, who is in his late 20s, underwent surgery and is expected to survive. He has been with the agency for less than two years.

At least one OPD officer fired at Lindsey, but it wasn't clear if he was shot.

Lindsey was a convicted felon on supervised probation for an arson conviction in Volusia County.

Sunrise coming at the Westbrook apartments after a standoff came to an unspeakably tragic end. This morning, investigators are piecing together a timeline after they say a man killed 4 children before taking his own life. https://t.co/njlRdCn6Jj pic.twitter.com/Od9zPRUF78 — Mark Lehman (@MarkLehman6) June 12, 2018

Departments from all over the state showing their support for Ofc. Kevin Valencia as he remains in critical condition at ORMC. Police say he was shot yesterday by the hostage suspect who ended up killing four children and himself. I’ll have a live report at 6:30 @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/tcqfT3DzxW — Ezzy Castro (@EzzyCastro) June 12, 2018

For more, go to WKMG.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.