4 arrested in armed robbery of Pizza Hut driver, deputies say

MAGNOLIA, Texas - Four people, including a teen, were arrested Friday in connection with an armed robbery of a Pizza Hut delivery driver in Magnolia Tuesday, Montgomery County deputies said.

Jonathan Gomez, 19, Brandon Ramirez, 19, Miguel Marez, 18 and a 16-year-old boy were arrested for aggravated robbery of a Pizza Hut driver.

The robbery was reported after all four suspects purposely ordered delivery from Pizza Hut to rob the driver, deputies said.

The suspects admitted to calling Dominos, but said the delivery time was too long so they decided to call a closer Pizza Hut instead, deputies said.

