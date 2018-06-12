4 arrested after chase, crash, manhunt in northwest Harris County

HOUSTON - Four people were taken into custody Tuesday after a chase, crash and two-hour manhunt in northwest Harris County, officials said.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said deputies were chasing a stolen vehicle when the driver crashed about noon near the intersection of Brightwood Drive and Stuebner Airline Road.

Two people were arrested at the scene and two others fled, Herman said. A perimeter was established and the manhunt resulted in the arrest of the two who fled, Herman said. One of those arrested was bitten by a K-9, Herman said.

He said the suspects could be as young as 16 years old.

A woman who was in a vehicle hit by the stolen vehicle was left critically injured, authorities said.

The identities of those arrested were not immediately released.

"We are trying to confirm whether they are juveniles or adults," Hermann said. "I can tell you they are very uncooperative will not speak to officers (regarding) anything about their identity, so we'll end up having to get their identities that way."

