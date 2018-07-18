$3M gift pays tuition for first class at UH College of Medicine

HOUSTON - Future doctors going to school at the University of Houston’s new College of Medicine will have a little less of a financial burden looming over them.

An anonymous donation of $3 million will pay the full tuition for the college’s first class when students begin in the fall of 2020, according to school leaders.

“Student debt is the number one deterrent for students when applying to medical school,” said UH President Renu Khator. “This generous gift will allow such students an opportunity to attend and ultimately lead the future medical workforce. As a result, the UH College of Medicine will increase access to primary care, enhance quality of life and strengthen Houston as a business destination.”

The school’s goal is to graduate at least 50 percent of students to specialize in primary care, officials said.

Texas ranks 47th out of 50 states in primary care physician-to-population ratio, officials said.



