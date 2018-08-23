32 children's medicines being recalled for potential microbial contamination

HOUSTON - King Bio is voluntarily recalling 32 medications for children and infants out of an abundance of caution.

In a release, company officials said the drug products could potentially result in increased infections including some that could be life-threatening to certain individuals.

The recall includes products produced between Aug. 1, 2017 and April of this year.

King Bio is arranging for the return and replacement of all products.

In the release, officials with King Bio said it has not received any reports of injury or illness.

Click here to see a list of all of the medications that are part of the recall.



