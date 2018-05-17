News

$30 million winning lottery ticket sold in Houston

Winning ticket was for Wednesday's Lotto Texas drawing

By Brenda Carden - News Producer
HOUSTON - Someone in Houston has more than 30 million new reasons to smile Thursday.

The Texas Lottery announced that a $30.25 million winning ticket for Wednesday night's Lotto Texas drawing was sold in Houston. The winning ticket was a Quick Pick.

The ticket was sold at MJ's All Season Food Store on Lee Road.

The Texas Lottery hasn't announced whether the winning ticket has been claimed.

The winning numbers for Wednesday night's Lotto Texas drawing are 20-24-27-37-39-41.

