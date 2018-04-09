3 women accused of stealing from electronics store, attacking employees with pepper spray

HOUSTON - Houston police are searching for three women who are accused of stealing from an electronics store and attempting to spray employees with pepper spray.

The women entered the Fry's Electronics at 11565 Southwest Freeway on Dec. 22 around 3:30 p.m. and placed numerous items in their purses as they walked through the store, police said.

Loss-prevention employees saw the women concealing the items on security cameras, so they approached the women when they attempted to leave the store without paying for the items, according to police.

One of the women pulled out pepper spray and attempted to spray the employees, police said. They then got in a blue Nissan vehicle and left the scene.

The first woman is described as black, about 18 to 25 years old, about 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing about 140 to 160 pounds, with black hair, and wearing a green shirt and black pants.

The second woman is described as black, about 22 to 30 years old, about 5 feet 5 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing about 150 to 160 pounds, with black hair, and wearing a blue shirt and blue pants.

The third woman is described as black, about 25 to 33 years old, about 5 feet 10 inches to 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing about 160 to 180 pounds, with black hair, and wearing a white shirt and black pants.

