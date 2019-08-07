3 ways Houstonians can support El Paso shooting victims and families

A woman touches a cross at a makeshift memorial for victims outside Walmart, near the scene of a mass shooting on Aug. 3 which left at least 22 people dead, on Aug. 6, 2019, in El Paso, Texas.

HOUSTON - Following the recent devastation of the El Paso shootings, many Houstonians are coming together to help El Paso victims and their families.

Here are two different local events where you can assist:

Cy-Fair Blood Drive

The Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center is hosting a blood drive on Thursday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Donations from the drive will be available for the El Paso area where the demand for blood has been heightened following the mass shooting, according to a press release from

Cy-Fair ISD. Donors will receive a coupon for a free pint of Blue Bell Ice Cream, officials said. The event is at the Berry Center. Potential donors can schedule appointments here.

Houston Select Strikeout Violence Benefit Showcase

A local Little League is organizing a big tournament to help benefit the shooting survivors. The tournament will take place from Aug. 23-25. Volunteers are needed for preparation of facilities, volunteer field umps, fundraising and event coordination. If you want to help out, attend the “Stakeholders” meeting on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at Dow Park II or call (713) 791-4403.

How to provide online donations

People can also donate online to the El Paso Community Foundation to help victims of the shooting. To donate, click here.

For more information on ways to donate online and different organizations that are collecting donations, click here.



Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.