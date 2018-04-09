3 wanted for armed robbery of west Houston Subway

HOUSTON - Three men are wanted for robbing a west Houston Subway restaurant at gunpoint on Jan. 9, according to Houston police.

Police said the men entered the restaurant around 8:45 p.m. and demanded money from the cash register.

The men pointed guns at the employees until they got the money. They then left the scene.

The first man is described by police as black with a thin build, about 6 feet 4 inches tall and was dressed in black with a mask covering his face. He had a rifle with a shoulder strap. Police described the second man as black and about 6 feet tall. He was wearing a gray pullover and a black mask. The third man is described by police as being black and wearing a black pullover and black mask at the time of the crime.

Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the men in this case.

Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org.

Tips may also be sent via a text message by texting the following: TIP610 plus the information to CRIMES (274637) or via our mobile app (Crime Stoppers Houston). All tipsters remain anonymous.

