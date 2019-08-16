3 things Pearland ISD parents should know for the upcoming school year

HOUSTON - Pearland Independent School District started school on Thursday and here are three things parents and students to know:

1. New dress code



Pearland ISD has an updated dress code for the 2019-20 school year. To view the updated dress code, click here.

2. Caren Wonders named finalist for Teacher of the Year



Pearland Independent School District teacher Caren Wonders was recently selected as a finalist to represent the district in the annual Region 4 Teachers of the Year Dinner and Awards Ceremony on Aug. 7. A Health Science Technology (HST) teacher at Robert Turner College and Career High School, Wonders was selected as a regional secondary Teacher of the Year finalist by a panel of judges composed primarily of members of various teacher associations.

3. Security updates



Security vestibules have been installed in all Pearland ISD campuses. There are also electronic door monitors for all campus exterior doors. The elementary schools have perimeter fencing.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.