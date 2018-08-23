3 Texas students accused of planning attack on their high school

From left: Devan Davis-Brooks, Kadin Watson and Emmanuel Tejas Pena are seen in these mugshots released Aug. 22, 2018.

TAYLOR, Texas - Three Texas high school students were arrested Wednesday after they made comments about shooting up a school, officials said.

KXAN-TV reported that Devant Davis-Brooks, Kadin Watson and Emmanuel Tejas Pina, all 17, were charged with making a terroristic threat.

Police said that several students at Taylor High School in Williamson County overheard the trio talking about “detailed plans” for a shooting at the school that involved bombs and guns.

Taylor Independent School District Superintendent Keith Brown said that one student reported the conversation to a teacher, who alerted the principal. A school resource officer and another officer who was on campus at the time made the arrests.

“We’re very proud of the student for doing that, to speak up, because they potentially saved a lot of lives today,” Brown told KXAN-TV.

In addition to any criminal penalties if they are convicted, the trio will also be suspended for three day and then sent to alternative school for a period of time, Brown said.

Taylor ISD students started school on Monday.

