3 teens lead police on chase after robbing Sprint Store in Spring, officials say

HOUSTON - Three teens were arrested Friday after leading police on a high-speed chase following a robbery at a Spring Sprint store, officials said.

Officials said two 17-year-olds and a 16-year-old entered a Sprint store, located at Cypresswood Drive and I-45 with guns.

Officials said the teens forced customers to the floor, held them at gunpoint. Officials were called after the suspects left the scene.

Harris County Precinct 4 constable deputies noticed the suspects' vehicle, which led to a chase, officials said. The chase ended after the teens' vehicle crashed and rolled over at Kuykendahl Road at Demondtrond Street, officials said.

The teens jumped out of the vehicle and attempted to flee the scene, but were arrested and taken into custody, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

