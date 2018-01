PEARLAND, Texas - Three people were arrested Saturday after a chase that started in Houston ended in Pearland, Houston police said.

The chase started at 12:59 p.m. at a traffic stop at Wheeler Street and Telephone Road.

Police said the suspect drove off in a black Chevy Silverado.

The Chase ended at 518 and Smith in Pearland. Police said two men and a woman were arrested.

