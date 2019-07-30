3 students accused of throwing bananas at teacher, causing allergic reaction

COLUMBUS, Ohio - School authorities in Columbus, Ohio, say three middle school students could have killed their teacher when they used bananas to make her have an allergic reaction.

The incident happened last November, and all of the children involved were sentenced to probation through juvenile court.

Three students pulled a prank on their art teacher, who had told them and posted signs outside of her class that she is severely allergic to bananas.

She dubbed her art space the banana free zone. She asked all children who may have eaten a banana to wash their hands. Bodycam footage obtained by from Columbus police shows officers responding to the incident.

The school’s security officer told officers the teacher's three attackers smeared banana on her door and on the knob, then started throwing them at her while she was inside of her classroom. Detectives found the fruit under a table after it hit the teacher's arm and leg. The teacher went into anaphylactic shock in less than 15 minutes.

Staff called 911.

The teacher was rushed to the hospital, where she made a full recovery.

The parent of one of the attackers' said conditions are tough. She said some teachers just don't care about the kids.

So far this year more than 30 assaults on teachers have occurred in the Columbus City Schools district.

